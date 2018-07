RCR Post Race Report - Kentucky 400

"Track position was the name of the game tonight . We started off with a really bad vibration. Fortunately, it worked itself out after we bolted on new Goodyear tires. From there, we focused on improving our handling. My biggest issue all night was Turns 1 and 2. Everyone talks about Turn 3, but it was neutral for us. Overall, we definitely improved our Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from when we tested here earlier this year, by leaps and bounds. We definitely improved our qualifying effort, but ultimately it comes down to where we finished and we still have some work to do. Our car wasn't that bad, but getting track position after that first run and a pit road penalty were too tough to overcome. Thanks to Caterpillar for all their activation plans this weekend. I think some race fans are going home happy after our Cat INV2000 Portable Inverter Generator giveaways."