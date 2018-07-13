Axalta Unveils New Paint Scheme on No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Celebrating the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles and Local STEM Educators

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings headquartered in Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Eagles today unveiled a new paint scheme for the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car, celebrating the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles on the field and STEM educators in the classroom. Since 2015, the Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta have teamed up on the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program, celebrating outstanding sixth through 12th grade teachers who focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Axalta All-Pro Teacher program recognizes exceptional STEM teachers for their contributions to their students, school and community, and names ten teachers each year who receive community recognition, continuing education opportunities and financial contributions to their school programs. As a global employer of more than 12,000 people worldwide including 1,200 engineers and scientists, Axalta is committed to corporate social responsibility initiatives with a special focus on STEM to help teach the next generation of engineers.

"Axalta is thrilled to be part of this historic moment and debut the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1's new color scheme, featuring the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles colors and the Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo," said Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver. "The exposure that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program will receive thanks to Alex Bowman's No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will showcase the campaign to a national audience. We thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports for their dedicated support of such a worthwhile program."

The No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Alex Bowman will race on July 29 at the Gander Outdoors 400 NASCAR ® Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. The prominent display of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo is designed to increase the visibility of the program in the greater Philadelphia area, as well as draw attention to the importance of STEM education nationally.

"It's pretty cool to have the reigning World Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the All-Pro Teachers logo on my Camaro ZL1 in Pocono in just a few weeks," said Bowman, who drives for 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. "That race weekend is going to be a special one with both of these logos on our No. 88 machine, so we're hoping for a good finish."

Axalta is an official partner of Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR, and has been a corporate partner of the Eagles since 2015. In 2016 the team unveiled the Axalta Tunnel Club, a 1,400-square-foot premium lounge space located inside the Eagles tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Axalta Coating Systems on a campaign that supports STEM curriculum in the Greater Philadelphia region," said Eagles President Don Smolenski. "The Axalta All-Pro Teachers program is now entering its fourth year of recognizing the transformational work that STEM educators are conducting in the classroom. We truly appreciate all of their contributions throughout the school year and look forward to adding 10 more educators to the All-Pro Teachers family in 2018."

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teachers program. Former or current school principals, students, colleagues, as well as members of the community can nominate teachers in school districts throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Based on their educational drive, innovation in the classroom, and community ownership, ten teachers will be selected as an All-Pro Teacher and recognized at an Eagles home game in 2018. Each teacher's school will receive a monetary donation from Axalta for STEM programming or school supplies, tickets to an Eagles home game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football, and a nomination for Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. The 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year will receive an additional donation to his or her school, an Eagles Pep Rally hosted at their school and other recognitions. Nominations for qualified teachers can be submitted by visiting http://fanpages.philadelphiaeagles.com/axaltaallproteachers.html.

Axalta PR