David Ragan to Host Shriners Hospitals for Children Patient at Kentucky

David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will host a patient of the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Cincinnati this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Crimson Chambers, 15, from Arab, Ala., and her father will be guests of the team on Saturday.



In July of 2016, the Chambers family survived a home fire. Although everyone was able to escape, Chambers sustained second- and third-degree burns on more than 30 percent of her body. After a short stay at the local pediatric hospital, a surgeon there recommended that, for the best possible outcome, she should be transferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children–Cincinnati.



Crimson has had a total of five surgeries and endured intense physical therapy, and today she is learning to live her life as a burn survivor. She is still receiving treatment for scar management that will continue for the next few years.



Last year, Crimson attended Camp Ytiliba, Cincinnati Shriners Hospital’s summer camp for patients, and served as a Patient Ambassador at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Golf Classic in Las Vegas. Her family has organized several fundraisers in gratitude for Crimson’s excellent care, raising nearly $8,000.



Ragan will host Chambers at the track on Saturday and invite her to see his garage, tour his hauler and join Ragan in pre-race activities before Saturday night’s race. In addition, Ragan will visit the patients and staff of the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Cincinnati on Thursday. Ragan will spend time with the patients, show them his race helmet and sign autographs.



“I had the opportunity to meet Crimson earlier this year and it’s amazing the care she received at the Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati,” said Ragan. “She is a special young lady and is an example of the spirit of all the patients and staff at the Shriners Hospitals. For us as a race team, we’re proud to invite Crimson to the track and give her that special experience.



“We’re going to spend as much time as possible with all the patients of the Cincinnati Shriners Hospital on Thursday, too,” added Ragan. “I try to visit three or four hospitals, or even more, when my schedule allows each year. I’ve been to this hospital before, and they have a great facility, and I just like to bring a smile to the patients. I want more people to know more about what the Shriners Hospitals do, and help donate if they can.”



Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. He visits Shriners Hospitals during the race season and raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities.



Shriners Hospitals for Children provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

FRM PR