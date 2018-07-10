Performance Plus to Partner with Kenseth on No. 6 at Kentucky and Richmond

Performance Plus will make its debut as the primary partner for NASCAR Champion driver Matt Kenseth this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. The premium motor oil brand – which is the official motor oil of Roush Fenway Racing and helps power all of the team’s engines – will also serve as Kenseth’s primary partner on the No. 6 Ford later this season at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22.

“I’m really excited to have Performance Plus Motor Oil on the car this weekend at Kentucky and later in the season at Richmond,” said Kenseth. “They are a great company that really helps the performance of everyone here at Roush Fenway Racing.”

Kenseth, a perennial championship contender at NASCAR’s highest level, has combined for three wins, three poles, nine top five’s and 22 top-10 finishes in Cup action at Kentucky and Richmond.

Performance Plus has served as Roush Fenway’s official oil for the past several seasons, having served as a primary partner in the NASCAR Cup Series for Roush drivers Greg Biffle and Trevor Bayne.

Kenseth will pilot the No. 6 Ford in the next four races for Roush Fenway as part of 11 more starts in the No. 6 this season.

Performance Plus automotive and industrial lubricants are the result of more than 30 years of research, technology and investment. Performance Plus lubricants meet or exceed the performance standards and requirements set by the American Petroleum Institute and multiple OEMs.

RFR PR