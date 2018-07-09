Jimmie Johnson to Wear the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope at Kentucky

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson will highlight the Jimmie Johnson Foundation this weekend during the Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. In addition to wearing the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope, which honors five charities working to improve K-12 public education, a special Jimmie Johnson Foundation (JJF) paint scheme will be featured on his No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet. As a show of support for Johnson’s efforts to raise funds for K-12 public education, a number of his NASCAR Cup Series competitors will join him in displaying JJF-branded decals on the visors of their helmets.

“I’m thrilled to be able to share and celebrate the work of the Foundation this weekend,” said Johnson. “Chandra (wife) and I are so grateful to Lowe’s for allowing us to run the Foundation paint scheme for the thirteenth time, Blue Bunny for sponsoring the Helmet of Hope program again this year, and all of the drivers participating in the visor campaign. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our partners and the NASCAR community, we are able to provide much needed financial support to some outstanding non-profits and schools through Foundation programs.”

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program allows fans and consumers across the country to nominate and vote on not-for-profit (501c3) organizations that support K-12 public education. Each of the recipients was also awarded a $25,000 grant and a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party.

The five grant recipients are:

● Hamilton Heights Educational Foundation in Arcadia, Indiana

● Life Pieces to Masterpieces in Washington, DC

● Read Better Be Better in Phoenix

● Siouxland Ag in the Classroom in Moville, Iowa

● The Pencil Box in Tulsa, Oklahoma

“We are extremely proud to once again support the incredible work and commitment displayed by each of the organizations to assist K-12 public education,” Wells said. “The passion around the mission of each of these organizations is evident through the rallying of their supporters to vote and ultimately secure additional needed funding. It never ceases to amaze me at how creative and driven all of the organizations are to securing the votes needed.”

A number of competitors will sport a specially designed JJF strip on the visors of their respective helmets. At the conclusion of Saturday’s 400-mile race at Kentucky, participating drivers will sign the visors. The signed visors will be available in an online auction to raise funds to support K-12 public education. Participating drivers include:

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Alex Bowman

Clint Bowyer

Chris Buescher

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Matt DiBenedetto

Chase Elliott

Erik Jones

Kasey Kahne

Michael McDowell

David Ragan

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daniel Suarez

Martin Truex Jr.

Drivers Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Paul Menard and Jamie McMurray will donate visors for the auction.

In addition to the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program, the Foundation operates the Champions Grant program, which provides cash grants to schools in the Johnson’s hometowns and where they currently live; and Team Up For Technology, a $48,000 technology makeover open to schools nationwide. Each of these programs will be featured on the special JJF paint scheme.

