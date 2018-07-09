GBR, Kennington Finish Program-Best 13th at Daytona

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and driver D.J. Kennington secured a program-best 13th-place finish in Saturday night's race at Daytona International Speedway, surviving a wild 400-mile Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event.



Kennington avoided the rash of large multi-car crashes--four of the race's eight accidents consisted of at least four cars--and sustained no damage following a solo spin inside the final 35 laps. The No. 96 Lordco/Castrol Toyota Camry spent nearly a quarter of the event, 24.4 percent of completed laps, inside the top 15.



"13th is an incredible finish for this team that we are building," said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. "D.J. did a phenomenal job again; we finished 20th at Talladega, now 13th here. Our car, crew, over-the-wall guys, spotter and driver all performed great this weekend. I can't ask for much more than continual improvement."



The 13th-place finish continues the trend of improved results in subsequent races on restrictor plate tracks for Kennington and GBR dating back to the 2017 Daytona 500. Kennington finished 24th at Daytona last February and 20th at Talladega Superspeedway last April.



"It was a good day for Gaunt Brothers Racing," said Kennington. "We finished without a mark on the car and almost got a top-10 (finish). I wish we could've gotten there, but I'm proud of the result we're taking home."

GBR PR