Incident Shortens Day Resulting in 31st Place Finish for Corey LaJoie in the Dragonchain No. 72 at Daytona International Speedway

08 Jul 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
17 times
Incident Shortens Day Resulting in 31st Place Finish for Corey LaJoie in the Dragonchain No. 72 at Daytona International Speedway
Stage 1
Corey LaJoie took the green flag start in the 38th position in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
 
Lap 20: LaJoie was consistently running 36th
 
Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 36th. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment
 
 
Stage 2
LaJoie took the green flag for the start of stage 2 in the 33rd position
 
Caution Lap 50 (incident): LaJoie was scored 29th on the leaderboard when the caution came out. Having just pitted under the stage 1 Completion Caution, Crew Chief Frank Kerr elected to keep LaJoie out on track taking the restart 24th
 
Caution Lap 55: A multi-car incident brought out the caution. LaJoie received left front and left rear damage to the Dragonchain No. 72. He came to pit for assessment of damage, four fresh tires, fuel, bear bond and sheet metal repairs. He cycled back to take the green flag restart 22nd
 
Caution Lap 66 (incident): LaJoie was collected in an incident and sustained heavy front end damage. The damage was significant enough to end the day resulting in a 31st place finish in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 
 
TriStar PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « After Leading 51 Laps, Stenhouse Jr. Salvages a 17th-Place Finish at Daytona Menard Drives His Battered Ford To A 28th-Place Finish At Daytona »
back to top