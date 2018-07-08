Incident Shortens Day Resulting in 31st Place Finish for Corey LaJoie in the Dragonchain No. 72 at Daytona International Speedway

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie took the green flag start in the 38th position in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Lap 20: LaJoie was consistently running 36th

Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 36th. He pitted for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag for the start of stage 2 in the 33rd position

Caution Lap 50 (incident): LaJoie was scored 29th on the leaderboard when the caution came out. Having just pitted under the stage 1 Completion Caution, Crew Chief Frank Kerr elected to keep LaJoie out on track taking the restart 24th

Caution Lap 55: A multi-car incident brought out the caution. LaJoie received left front and left rear damage to the Dragonchain No. 72. He came to pit for assessment of damage, four fresh tires, fuel, bear bond and sheet metal repairs. He cycled back to take the green flag restart 22nd

Caution Lap 66 (incident): LaJoie was collected in an incident and sustained heavy front end damage. The damage was significant enough to end the day resulting in a 31st place finish in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway

TriStar PR