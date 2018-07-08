RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400

Strong Showing for Austin Dillon and the American Ethanol e15 Team in Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

10th 18th "This was absolutely the best car I have ever had at a superspeedway, so I have to give big thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for all of their hard work in the shop on the American Ethanol e15 Camaro ZL1. We were really strong until we ended up with damage during a Stage 2 incident, and even after that we were in contention. We spent most of the rest of the race working on the car during cautions. With 30 to go the right rear quarter panel came lose and essentially worked as a parachute. Thankfully, we ended up with a caution pretty quickly and were able to make repairs. I thought we were going to have a shot there at the end but another car made it three-wide and there is just no momentum when you try to race that way. It feels good to leave Daytona with a strong showing for RCR and ECR." -Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Survives Wild Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to Finish Eighth in Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Chevrolet