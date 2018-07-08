Two females poised to make history servicing Rick Ware Racing’s Cup entry tonight at Daytona International Speedway

The two are roommates and share an apartment in Charlotte, N.C. Additionally, they are the fifth and sixth female NASCAR Drive for Diversity crew members, respectively, to reach the sport’s highest level.

“The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is unlike any other series,” offered O’Leary. “There’s a certain energy and hustle and bustle – both in the garage and on pit road. But as a tire changer, the mindset is still the same. Five lug nuts on and five off.”

In 2016 both Daniels and O’Leary were recruited to the Drive for Diversity pit crew development program by longtime pit crew coach Phil Horton as part of a nationwide talent search conducted by NASCAR and Rev Racing, the program’s operational arm.

At the time, Daniels was preparing to graduate from Norfolk State and O’Leary was working in the strength and conditioning department at Alcorn State University after completing her career as an outfielder on the softball team.

Today, the athletes now split their training during the week between Rev Racing and the Xcalibur Pit School in Mooresville, N.C. before traveling to join their respective team on race weekends.

Team principal Rick Ware is proud to be the home for Daniels and O’Leary – and expects both to perform flawlessly under the Daytona lights Saturday night.

“I am excited to be a part of history with Breanna O’Leary and Brehanna Daniels pitting our No. 51 Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona," sounded Ware. “RWR and our marketing partners are proud to support the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program and have two females on our pit crew.

“They are going to do a remarkable job!”

Daniels and O’Leary are among more than 50 graduates of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development program currently working in the NASCAR industry. Twenty-five are pitting in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series alone.