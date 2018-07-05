Ray Black Jr. returns to Rick Ware Racing for Daytona

On Saturday night, Black is hoping to record his career-best Cup Series result.

“I’m very thankful for this chance to compete in a Cup race at Daytona,” said Black. “This will be the biggest race of my NASCAR career and I can’t thank Rick Ware and our partners enough for their support. We just need to have a trouble-free night and hope when the checkered flag is near, we’re in position to have a solid result.”

Prefund Capital will serve as the primary marketing for Black’s No. 51 Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona.

Prefund Capital specializes in funding receivables and invoices for businesses which eliminates the timeframe to be paid. Therefore, the business can get the capital they need to pay employees, vendors, grow their business without taking on any additional debt.

Prefund Capital is not limited and provide funding to a variety of businesses in every industry.

Additionally, RWR welcomes Jacob Companies as a major co-primary partner for the 160-lap race.

Jacob Companies is a multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, development, management, design-build and technology services. Jacob Companies provides clients with a wide range of design and technical support services in construction management, design build, architectural and structural precast erection and a broad spectrum of technology, installation and information transport systems including structured cabling, low voltage, network service delivery and wireless solutions.

Jacob Companies is dedicated to serving and supporting its clients and the communities in which it operates by providing superior customer service, innovative solutions and a collaborative approach while generously supporting local and national organizations through sponsorships, donations and in-kind commitments.

“I’m humbled to represent Prefund Capital and Jacob Companies this weekend at Daytona,” added Black. “I know how important marketing partnerships are in the sport of NASCAR and to have two great names aboard for Daytona means a lot.”

In addition to Prefund Capital and Jacob Companies, Banyan Cay Resort & Golf and Race to Erase Opioids will serve as associate marketing partners in the 18 th race of the season.

Black’s team Rick Ware Racing will also make history Saturday becoming the first Cup Series team in modern era to have two females serve as pit crew members. Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary will change tires for 27-year-old Black.

“Congratulations Brehanna and Breanna for their achievement this weekend at Daytona,” sounded Black. “I know Brehanna and Breanna will give it their all on Saturday night along with the rest of the pit crew. I hope I’m able to show them my gratitude with the team’s best finish of the season.”

Saturday’s night Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be broadcasted live on Sat., July 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

