Kevin Harvick Freak Yeah!

For the second straight week Kevin Harvick will get behind the wheel of the No. 4 Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Long known for being “Freaky Fast” and “Freaky Fresh,” Jimmy John’s is now expanding that message to celebrate the freaks who work for Jimmy John’s and their obsession with making the perfect sandwich for their customers. In addition to the new paint scheme, Jimmy John’s also just unveiled some new products for its customers, including Kickin’ Ranch dip and the 16-inch Giant sandwich.

The Kickin’ Ranch paint scheme is part of Jimmy John’s new ad campaign, the theme of which illustrates that the company cares about things normal people do, and that is what makes its sandwiches consistently fresh, fast and healthy. It is actually the first time the new advertising campaign peels back the curtain on some of the practices that make the brand the freakiest, and best, in the business.

As the NASCAR Cup Series reaches the halfway point of the season, it’s safe to say Harvick and the No. 4 Jimmy John’s team have been the freaks of the Cup Series field in 2018. They stand alone with a series-best 1,032 laps led and 13 top-five finishes, are tied for the series lead with five points-paying wins and 14 top-10 finishes, and rank second with 27 playoff points.

In addition, Harvick and the No. 4 Jimmy John’s team won the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May.

During the season-opening Speedweeks at Daytona, Harvick showed mixed results. He opened the season with a ninth-place finish in the non-points-paying 2018 Advanced Auto Parts Clash, followed that with a runner-up finish in the second Can-Am Duel 150, and finished 31st after being collected in an accident in the Daytona 500.

Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, won the Busch Pole Award in his most recent restrictor-plate start in April at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where he led 12 laps and finished fourth.

While the overall season is reaching its halfway point, only eight races remain in the regular season, which means a win for Harvick and the Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch team Saturday night at Daytona would give them additional playoff points in their run to the championship.

TSC PR