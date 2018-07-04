Peters, RBR heading to Daytona seeking restrictor-plate magic

After bringing home a 23rd-place finish in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut at Talladega in April, Timothy Peters will be making his return to the series with Ricky Benton Racing (RBR) Enterprises Advance Auto Parts/Black’s Tire/Highland Construction and Restoration Ford Fusion at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

“Daytona is such a special place and it’s a dream come to true to be able to be there in a Cup car,” said Peters. “(Crew chief) Mike (Hester) and the guys have worked so hard on the car since Talladega. We learned so much in that race that is going to help us Saturday.”

This week’s race marks RBR’s third MENCS attempt. The team finished 14th with driver David Gilliland in the Daytona 500 before the 23rd-place effort at Talladega. The team has also attempted two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year. With Peters behind the wheel, the No. 92 Ford F-150 finished seventh at Martinsville. A washed-out qualifying sent the team home before the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte in May.

“Our guys have put in a Herculean effort this year for the races we have done,” said team owner Ricky Benton. “Between the Cup cars and trucks and having to rebuild the (Daytona) 500 primary car, they have really put in some long hours and put together some fast cars. I can’t wait to see what Timothy and the guys can do at Daytona.

“I really appreciate Advance, Carquest, Black’s and Highland coming on board and going racing with us again. We couldn’t do it without them.”

