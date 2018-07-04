Gase & Sparks Energy Team Up with StarCom for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Joey Gase announced earlier this morning that he will be pulling double duty this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He will be piloting the #00 Sparks Energy Inc. Chevrolet for StarCom Racing with Eternal Fan™ coming on board as an associate sponsor. This will be Gase's third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in 2018, and his second with StarCom. His last start with the team was back on April 29th at Talladega Superspeedway.



"I'm very excited to be pulling double duty in Daytona, this will be my first time running in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and I can't wait! The atmosphere for 4th of July weekend in Daytona under the lights is always amazing. I feel that I learned a lot from the Cup race in Dega earlier this spring and I'm looking forward to applying it this weekend in Daytona. This deal came together last minute and can't thank everyone at StarCom Racing enough for the opportunity to represent Sparks Energy on both Friday and Saturday Night!"

Joey Gase PR