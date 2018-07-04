Post-Event Penalty Report - Chicagoland Speedway

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Chicagoland
|No. 11
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Mike Wheeler) has been fined $10,000.
|7/1/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Chicagoland
|No. 2
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.
|NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|6/30/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Chicagoland
|No. 19
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $5,000.