Post-Event Penalty Report - Chicagoland Speedway

03 Jul 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
7/1/2018 (post-race inspection) Chicagoland No. 11 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Mike Wheeler) has been fined $10,000.
7/1/2018 (post-race inspection) Chicagoland No. 2 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
6/30/2018 (post-race inspection) Chicagoland No. 19 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chris Gabehart) has been fined $5,000.

 

Steven B. Wilson

