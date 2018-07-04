JJ Yeley and Steakhouse Elite Head to Daytona International Speedway

NY Racing and BK Racing will align together starting at Daytona International Speedway's Coke Zero Sugar 400. Back on board as a primary sponsor is Steakhouse Elite, with veteran driver, JJ Yeley in the No. 23 Toyota Camry. The teams will alignment to bring a competitive car and driver combination to the track.



Steakhouse Elite is a New York based company, offers a full line of both fresh and frozen burgers that are "tailored to your taste”. They produce a top of the line full burger program for our retail partners that includes Angus, grass-fed and our flagship Kobe-crafted blends. The key to making a better burger starts with making the burger better. Steakhouse Elite offers a wide variety of savory burgers that can be found at Publix, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, ACME and most major retailers on the East Coast.



"Steakhouse Elite is excited to be back on board with JJ Yeley and NY Racing at Daytona this weekend," commented Evan Wexler, COO of Steakhouse Elite. "July Fourth is one of the best times to tailgate with Friends and Family. There is no better place that we can think to spend the holiday, than at Daytona International Speedway with NASCAR Fans."



"I am looking forward to plate racing this weekend at Daytona," JJ Yeley said. "Steakhouse Elite has been a great partner so far this year, and I definitely think it is fitting to have them on board for one of the biggest tailgating holidays, July Fourth. I hope everyone enjoys their Steakhouse Elite burgers while watching the race Saturday night!”



Be sure to tune into NASCAR on NBC on Saturday at 7pm to catch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway!

JJ Yeley PR