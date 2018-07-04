Kennington, Lordco and Castrol Return to GBR for Daytona

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) will welcome the return of driver D.J. Kennington and sponsors Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol (Wakefield Canada) to its No. 96 Toyota Camry for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 7.



The grouping of the Canada-based companies with the Canadian driver, Kennington, and team owner, Ontario's Marty Gaunt, originated in 2017 when GBR made its initial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500. They join Quebec-based Spectra Premium, a season-long partner, in adorning GBR's Toyota Camry.



"We're fortunate to have our original combination of sponsors, as well as D.J., with us for Daytona," said Gaunt. "We started our program with restrictor plate racing and with Lordco and Castrol on our Toyota Camry. We've improved our result with every restrictor plate start, and we hope that trend continues."



Spanning three events and dating back to 2017, Kennington and GBR scored better finishes in each subsequent restrictor plate start. Their 20th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April served as a program best. The combination of Kennington and crew chief Mark Hillman remain intact for the upcoming Daytona race weekend.



"We keep gaining speed with every restrictor plate race and had a good day at Talladega last time out," said Kennington. "It's great to have Lordco and Castrol back on board. I can't wait to get to Daytona and get back behind the wheel of the GBR Toyota Camry."

GBR PR