Rough Day for LaJoie Concludes with 34th Place Finish at Chicagoland Speedway

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Venue: Chicagoland Speedway

Race Title: Overton's 400

Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, tri-oval

Race Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 80/160/267

Cautions: 5 cautions for 23 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 24 among 10 drivers

Started: 32

Finished: 34

Laps Completed: 233

Points Gained: 3

Notes: *Equipment malfunction

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie took the green flag in the 32nd position in the No. 72 to start the Overton's 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

By lap 40, LaJoie had fallen a lap down from the leader. He was posted 37th on the leaderboard when he pitted under green flag for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments. He rejoined the field 37th, two laps down

Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 32nd, three laps down. He relayed he had no rear, lateral stability and was unable to run the bottom groove. He pitted for four tires, fuel, and removal of packers

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag restart 33rd, three laps down to start Stage 2

Caution Lap 129 (debris): LaJoie relayed did not have any rear grip or front turn and was loose with no security in the corners. He pitted for four tires, fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments

Stage 2 Completion Caution: LaJoie was posted 32nd, four laps down. He stayed out to take the wave around

Stage 3

LaJoie started Stage 3 in the 32nd, three laps down

Caution Lap 178 (spin): LaJoie maximized the opportunity to pit for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment

Lap 209: LaJoie cut a right front tire and hit the wall bringing out the caution. He pitted for four tires, fuel and repairs. Soon thereafter, LaJoie radioed there was a fire inside the dash area of the No. 72. He pitted for the crew to assess the issue. Upon initial inspection it was decided to take the No. 72 behind the wall and to the garage area. The team ultimately determined it was a faulty master switch. They repaired the switch and sent LaJoie back out on track with less than 10 laps remaining in the Overton's 400. LaJoie completed the race with a 34th place finish at Chicagoland Speedway

TriStar PR