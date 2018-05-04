Roush Fenway Launches #DoYouKnowJack Campaign

Roush Fenway is asking fans #DoYouKnowJack? Of course, the question is rhetorical when it comes to legendary team owner and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Jack Roush. Roush stands as the all-time winningest car owner in NASCAR history with 325 wins across the three major series. Roush has more than twice the wins of last year’s entire 2018 Hall of Fame class combined, and his 325 wins in NASCAR’s three major series are 54 more than that of the entire classes of 2015, 2016 and 2018 combined.

However, others point out that success is just the tip of the iceberg for Roush’s contribution to the sport of NASCAR.

“There are a lot of things that people don’t know about Jack Roush,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. “But I’ll tell you this, without Jack Roush you’ve probably never heard of Mark Martin. You might have never heard of Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth or Greg Biffle or Jeff Burton or a lot of others. Jack gave us the chance to drive his racecars and the chance to succeed at the highest level doing what we loved to do.

“I can’t say enough about the opportunity Jack gave me,” added Martin. “He gave me a second chance, when no one else would and if not for Jack Roush, I can assure you my name wouldn’t be there in that Hall today.”

Developer of Talent

Over the past 31 seasons, Jack Roush has afforded the opportunity for 55 different drivers to race his Fords in NASCAR competition. Nineteen of those drove those Fords to victory lane, with 14 of them first time NASCAR winners.

“When you look at the nine different drivers that have won races for Jack in the Cup Series,” added Martin. “Eight of those were first time winners. We were guys that very likely might have never been in that position if not for Jack Roush.”

In fact, six different drivers have won 14 or more races racing for Roush and three of those drivers won over 20 races at NASCAR’s highest level, with a handful most likely destined for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Perhaps no stat says more about Roush’s commitment to development than the fact that on 13 occasions, Roush has helped drivers to NASCAR rookie of the year awards.

Innovator

Roush’s accomplishments in the sport do not stop with on-track opportunity. An engineer at heart, Roush has always employed a solutions-based approach, be it in competition, business or safety initiatives. He has been involved in numerous safety innovations, including the revolutionary roof flaps designed to disrupt airflow and prevent cars from going airborne that now are standard equipment for all NASCAR race cars.

The Love of Horsepower

Roush’s passion for engine building and the quest for horsepower has been well documented over the years. To date, Roush engines have powered Fords to NASCAR victory lane on 443 occasions and to the pole 363 times. Roush was the sole supplier of engines to his team from 1988 until he merged with fellow engine enthusiast and NASCAR Hall of Famer Robert Yates to form RoushYates engines in 2004. The merger yielded immediate success, with Ford duo of Greg Biffle and Elliot Sadler winning the front row at the Daytona 500 pole day and Kurt Busch’s RoushYates powered Ford winning the 2004 Cup Championship.

#DoYouKnowJack Breakdown

Finder and Developer of Talent -

19 different drivers have won NASCAR races in Jack Roush Fords.

o It was the first NASCAR win for 14 of the 19

9 different drivers have won NASCAR Cup races in Jack Roush Fords

o It was the first Cup win for 8 of the 9 drivers

8 of those drivers were first time winners in Jack Roush Fords.

6 different drivers have won 14 or more races in Jack Roush Fords.

3 of those drivers won over 20 races at NASCAR’s highest level.

55 different drives have driven Jack Roush Fords in NASCAR competition, of those 55 only Jamie McMurray came to Roush with a win at the Cup level.

On 13 different occasions, Jack Roush has helped drivers to Rookie of the year honors.

Jack Roush notable discoveries:

o Mark Martin - NASCAR Hall of Famer

o Jeff Burton – Over 20 NASCAR Wins

o Matt Kenseth – 2003 Cup Champion, 2-time Daytona 500 Winner

o Kurt Busch – 2004 Cup Champion

o Kyle Busch – NASCAR Cup Champion

o Greg Biffle – Two-time NASCAR Champion

o Carl Edwards – 2-time NXS Champion, Over 72 time NASCAR Winner

o Chris Buescher – NXS Champion, Cup Winner

o Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2-time NXS Champion, Cup Winner

NASCAR Record 325 Wins as a car owner

o 137 Cup wins

o 138 NXS Wins

o 50 Truck Wins

Engine Builder –

441 NASCAR wins as an engine builder

358 NASCAR Poles as an engine builder

Overall Achievements -

2000 NASCAR Camping Work Truck Series Champion with Greg Biffle

2002 NASCAR Nationwide Series Champion with Greg Biffle

2003 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion with Matt Kenseth

2004 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion with Kurt Busch

2005 Placed 5 cars into the NASCAR Sprint Cup Chase

2007 NASCAR Nationwide Series Champion with Carl Edwards

2007 100th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series win with Carl Edwards at Dover

2009 100th NASCAR Nationwide Series win with Greg Biffle at Phoenix

2009 50th NASCAR Truck Series win with Colin Braun at Michigan

2010 Turned 1,000,000th mile in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

2011 NASCAR Nationwide Series Champion with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2011 NASCAR Nationwide Series Owner’s Champion

2012 300th NASCAR Sprint Cup Series win with Matt Kenseth at the Daytona 500

2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series Champion with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion with Chris Buescher

2016 Class of 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominee

2016 Recipient of 2016 Buddy Shuman Award

2017 Class of 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominee

2017 Inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

