Leavine Family Racing To Hold Inaugural Fan Fest on May 25th

Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will hold the team’s inaugural Fan Fest on Friday, May 25th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the team’s facility in Concord, NC.

LFR driver Kasey Kahne and crew chief Travis Mack are both scheduled to sign autographs from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM that afternoon. In order to receive an autograph, fans must have a wristband, and 100 wristbands will be distributed starting at 1:00 PM on May 25th. (please note that overnight camping is NOT allowed at our facility). The team’s shop is located at 6007 Victory Lane, Concord, NC 28027.

The Fan Fest will also feature a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, Harley Davidson motorcycles, a few U.S. Legends and Bandolero cars, as well as several of the LFR team’s show cars, including the team’s entry from the Monster Energy All-Star Race. Also on display that afternoon will be Brad Sweet’s No. 49 car from the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series (WoO) which is one of Kasey Kahne Racing’s entries in the series.

iHeart radio will be broadcasting live from the event as well that afternoon with WKKT 96.9 “The Kat” and morning show personality, Paul Schadt. LFR will also have team merchandise available for purchase at a special pop-up store which will be set up on property for the day. Food trucks will also be on-site serving barbeque as well as ice cream.

The event is free to attend.

