MENCS: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Sponsoring Kahne at Dover

No. 95 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Camaro ZL1 Notes:

Kahne by the numbers:

In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Dover, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 14.2 and an average finish of 18.5. He's completed 10,347 of 11,215 (92.3 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 90 laps. Kahne has earned three top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the 1.0-mile track.

Race info:

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway (1.0-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 6th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

From the Driver's Seat:

Kasey Kahne: "Bristol was by far our best race so far of the season, and we had a top-10 car there. If things would have gone right, I really felt that we could have run in the top-five before we ended up having our mechanical problem. We've just tried to learn from Bristol, and I think that some of those things will be able to be used at Dover, which would be great. Looking ahead to this weekend at Dover, I think the biggest key for me will be to do a better job in practice so that I can really understand our Camaro ZL1 when the green flag comes out on Sunday. You want to qualify well at Dover, but the biggest thing is just knowing where we're at in race trim when the race starts. Too often this year, we haven't been able to get the car where we need it to be until the second or third run of the race, and by then, we're just behind. Dover's one of my favorite race tracks because I've just always seemed to enjoy the one-mile tracks. With the unique load on the cars, and the rough surface of Dover, the cars get really difficult to have either front grip or rear grip. The two corners of Dover are really different from each other, so we work on both of those corners and drivers know that they can turn into the corners early at Dover which can help secure the car some. You can search for different grip throughout the track as well at Dover depending on what tire Goodyear brings with us."

From the Pit Box:

Travis Mack: "We're actually taking our Bristol car to Dover this weekend because we felt really good about our Bristol set-up and Kasey (Kahne) said it was one of the best cars he's had there. We head into Dover this weekend with a lot of things that we were able to learn in Bristol, and we'll plan on correlating that over to the set-ups needed at Dover. I feel really good about this weekend, and Kasey and the team does as well. We're going to put a lot of focus in on Friday so that we can unload off the truck better and hopefully qualify better so that we don't have to fight from behind as much. The challenge of Dover is the entire weekend honestly because the track changes so much from Friday to Sunday. When you unload, we're usually working on tightening the car up, but then as the weekend goes on, you need to free the car back up for the race. In the race then, you're usually working to free the car up during the entire race since it's getting tighter due to all the rubber on the track. The race at Dover also generally plays out to where there's a really long green-flag run, so as long as we eliminate mistakes, it usually gets down to about eight or ten guys on the lead lap. I feel like we have a really good package going into Dover based off our Bristol stuff, so I'm looking forward to this trip."

Leavine Family Racing Press Release