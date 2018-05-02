Kyle Busch PEDIGREE Dover Double

Fans attending this weekend’s NASCAR races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway will be seeing double when it comes to the PEDIGREE® brand colors.

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 PEDIGREE® Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will sport the familiar yellow scheme for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

And the yellow PEDIGREE® scheme will double its efforts on the concrete mile oval as the brand is also backing talented up-and-coming driver Todd Gilliland in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The 17-year old Gilliland, son of former PEDIGREE® driver David Gilliland, is seeking his first series win at the site of his Truck Series debut last June.

Gilliland has much in common with his Truck Series team owner Busch, as not only have the two found victory lane on a regular basis, they are also dog enthusiasts, which makes the fit for the PEDIGREE® brand with KBM and Gilliland that much more special. Gilliland, making just his eighth career Truck Series start, and Busch will no doubt be contenders to win the Truck and Cup Series races this weekend at Dover.

Both Busch and Gilliland enter Dover carrying the banner for the PEDIGREE® brand’s FEED THE GOOD™ campaign, which launched in 2015 and is a global campaign dedicated to the idea that dogs and humans bring out the good in each other. The message behind the global FEED THE GOOD™ campaign is that dogs make people better and that all dogs deserve a loving, forever home.

With just seven career Truck Series starts heading to his second series start at Dover, Gilliland will no doubt lean on the experience of Busch, who has had plenty of success there over the years in all three of NASCAR’s touring series. Busch and his PEDIGREE® team have a strong resume at the track affectionately known as the “Monster Mile.” In fact, Busch is the most recent Cup Series winner at Dover as he captured the win last October with a dramatic, late-race pass of Chase Elliott to score his third series win there.

Along with those three wins in NASCR’s top series, Busch has captured five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and four Truck Series wins at Dover. Busch has led 1,188 laps in his previous 26 Cup Series starts there, an average of almost 45.7 per race.

So, as Busch and his PEDIGREE® team prepare for battle, it’s with the confidence he knows how to get the job done at Dover. Even better, should the young Gilliland start off the weekend on the right foot Friday, the stage would be set for the PEDIGREE® driver duo to enjoy a fun “Double Weekend for the Dogs” in victory lane on the Delmarva Peninsula.

TSC PR