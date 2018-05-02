Roush Fenway to Host Special ‘Homecoming’ Fan Day on May 24

Roush Fenway Racing will host a special ‘Homecoming’ edition of its Fan Appreciation Day on Thursday, May 24. Roush Fenway Legends Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle joining Matt Kenseth and legendary team owner and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Jack Roush and his current stable of NASCAR drivers for the annual event at Roush’s World Headquarters in Concord, N.C.

“Jack Roush is very special to me and I’m looking forward to visiting with Jack, the drivers, the team and all of the fans,” said Martin, who last year became the first Roush Fenway driver inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The thing that Jack really doesn’t get credit for is the opportunity that he gave guys like myself, Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth and many other to live out our dreams doing what we love and not just racing, but racing successfully for a living.

“If you take away Jack Roush, I’m not sure how many of us you’ve even heard of,” added Martin. “He brought the majority of us in as relatively unknowns and gave us what it took to compete and win at the highest level. Really Jack and the fans helped to make us what we are, and I’ll always be thankful for that and can’t wait to get back over and visit with everyone at Roush’s Fan Day.”

Martin, Burton, and Biffle will all be on hand for autograph sessions and other special activities, including a ‘fireside’ fan chat and media interviews. Current Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Ty Majeski will be on hand for the event as well.

Tickets for the autograph sessions will be distributed starting at 8:00 a.m. on the morning of the 24th.

Roush Fenway invites fans to take part in a special group ‘Homecoming’ photo at 12 noon around the iconic Roush Fenway Fountain with Jack Roush and all of the former and current drivers.

SiriusXM NASCAR radio will broadcast live from the event, which will also feature a challenge of area Mascots, partner displays, live music, food and other events.

RFR PR