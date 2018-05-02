Shriners Hospitals for Children to Sponsor David Ragan at Dover

Shriners Hospitals for Children® will join David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend at the Dover International Speedway. Shriners Hospitals for Children will be the primary sponsor of Ragan and the No. 38 Ford Fusion team. This is the first of three primary races for the hospitals.



To bring awareness and celebrate, Ragan will host nine-year-old EJ Lloyd, a patient of the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital, Sunday at the track and also AJ Yenish, a 10-year-old former patient from the same hospital, whose parents have raised over $250,000 for the Shriners Hospitals through their own Raise Your Glass Foundation.



Ragan, who has a close relationship with the health care system, will visit the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital on Thursday. He will tour the hospital before spending time with the patients. Ragan will then spend race day with the Lloyd and Yenish families, giving them once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as a tour of the NASCAR Cup Series garage, pace car rides, attending the drivers' meeting and watching Sunday’s race from a luxury suite.



Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. He visits Shriners Hospitals during the race season and raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities.



“I’m looking forward to this weekend at Dover, making the visit to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital and hosting EJ and AJ on Sunday,” said Ragan. “I really enjoy visiting the hospitals, learning more about how they treat the patients, and then spending time with them. I say it all the time, but the Shriners fraternity is doing wonderful things for these patients at these hospitals. I just want to bring more and more awareness to their cause, the hospitals and then show some of the patients a fun time at the track. It’s great that we can do that with our Front Row Motorsports race team this weekend.”



Shriners Hospitals for Children provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns, and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

FRM PR