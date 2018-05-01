Richard Petty Motorsports and World Wide Technology Announce New Partnership

Richard Petty Motorsports and World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading technology solution provider, announced today an official partnership, naming World Wide Technology the Technology and Analytics Partner of Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM).



As part of the new partnership, WWT will provide data analytics consulting and technology solutions to help improve team performance for Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. WWT will embed a team of its data scientists within the organization and use analysis of sensor, environmental and other data to optimize the team's performance on the track.



"I'm really into technology in my personal life and this partnership makes perfect sense for me and our race team," said Wallace Jr. "World Wide Technology will bring a whole new set of tools to our race team that we can directly translate into speed in our cars. The amount of data they can collect and analyze for us will give us an advantage and help us with our entire process of setting up the car on a race weekend. I'm excited to work with their group and help with this partnership."



"Technology is always changing in our sport," said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer, Richard Petty Motorsports. "The amount of data available and collected by teams during test sessions and race weekends is staggering and could be overwhelming. Our partnership with World Wide Technology will help ensure our team maximizes the knowledge available in this collection of data so we stay ahead of what's happening in our sport. We look forward to showcasing the capabilities of World Wide Technology and the direct impact they will have on the performance of our race team. "



WWT will sponsor Wallace Jr. for six races starting with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2018. Additional races include Sonoma Raceway, June 24; Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 9; Las Vegas Motor Speedway, September 16; Charlotte Motor Speedway, September 30 and Dover International Speedway on October 7. The No. 43 car and team will bear the WWT branding and "Silicon Valley in St. Louis" message.



"World Wide Technology is thrilled to partner with Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports," said Matt Horner, senior vice president of global enterprise sales. "NASCAR is a sport where small variables have a large impact, and we're excited to help Richard Petty Motorsports harness big data for bigger results."



WWT helps organizations across a range industries to survive and thrive the digital disruption that surrounds them. WWT's innovative ecosystem, known as the Advanced Technology Center, brings together hundreds of technology companies, from Silicon Valley heavyweights to emerging tech players, to test out and integrate technology solutions for customers - cutting technology evaluation from months to weeks, sometimes days, and producing game-changing results. WWT complements the ATC with 500 agile application developers who build digital experiences for customers, as well as big data solutions, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence that help customers turn data into business value.

