Logano Drives To Victory Lane At Talladega Superspeedway Powered By Shell Technology Under The Hood

Joey Logano notched the first win of 2018 for the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion team at the 49th Annual GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon. Powered by Shell technology under the hood, Logano held off a number of competitors over the final 10 laps to score his first victory of the season and ninth top 10 finish in 10 races so far in 2018.

"This is absolutely incredible," said Logano after the win. "After waiting a full year since our last win, it feels so good to get back in victory lane and get our Number 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford into the playoffs. It has truly been a team effort and I'm really excited for what the rest of the season holds for us."

Logano and Team Penske continue to top the charts, with this third career win at Talladega Superspeedway bringing Logano and the team to 19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins. With this win, Logano continues to hold his place as one of the sport's true stars and a force to be reckoned with.

"We are thrilled for Joey and the team," said Vatsal Shah, General Manager of Lubricants Technology for Pennzoil. "We're proud that the special formulation of Pennzoil racing oil that Logano uses in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion was part of the success story at the GEICO 500. Throughout the year, Shell scientists work hand-in-hand with Team Penske to optimize the Pennzoil racing oil that is critical to maximizing performance and engine reliability throughout the race. We are developing the next generation of high quality products for customers, and the knowledge gained through our work at the track is enabling us to do just that!"

The Pennzoil race oil in the No. 22 car is formulated using Pennzoil PurePlus® Technology, a revolutionary process which converts pure natural gas into high quality full synthetic base oil. In addition to blending a unique formulation for the Ford engine from week to week, Shell scientists also tailor high performance lubricants for the Team Penske gearbox.

"We really couldn't do what we do, including winning our third victory here at Talladega Superspeedway, without the relationship we have with the scientists and everyone at Shell," said Travis Geisler, Director of Competition at Team Penske. "When we ask to get something out of the motor oil that we put in our engines each and every week, they do whatever it takes to give us optimum performance, efficiency and reliability. It is that unique relationship that goes just beyond having their name on the side of our car that makes what we do possible."

Logano's win at the GEICO 500 brings Team Penske a total combined 484 wins, 551 pole positions and 32 national championships. Beginning as Roger Penske Racing in 1966, competing in sports car and endurance events, Team Penske has grown into one of the most successful racing teams – and sports teams - in the world with nearly 100 drivers turning a lap in competition for Team Penske.

Shell Oil Company PR