Joey Logano took the blue oval to Victory Lane for the third time in his career at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 22, with the horsepower of the Ford FR9 EFI engine, drove the Ford Fusion across the finish line to win the sixth consecutive race at the superspeedway for Ford Performance and 108th Cup win for Team Penske.



“It was a great car, very fast,” said Logano in Victory Lane. “The Fords dominated today. I am so proud to be in a Blue Oval with Roush Yates (Engines) motors under the hood. That is a huge deal. A big part of our victory today. Teamwork was a big part of it as well. It is always exciting to win at a superspeedway, especially Talladega because you never know you’ve got it until you cross the line.”