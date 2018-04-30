RCR Post Race Report - Alabama 500

RCR Post Race Report - Alabama 500
Promising Day Ends Early for Austin Dillon and the Dow Scooper Cat Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team at Talladega Superspeedway
 

"We thought strategically and worked hard throughout the race to put ourselves in a position to contend at the end in the Dow Scooper Cat Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Then, with less than 30 laps to go, I saw cars wrecking in front of me. I was able to get my car slowed down without making contact with any other vehicles, but then I went to cut through the grass because everybody was wrecking on the track. When I hit the grass it just tore the oil cooler off of our car. It's disappointing because we really wouldn't have had any damage if I had kind of rolled through the grass.  It's part of superspeedway racing and I hate it.  We were on the good side of it at Daytona, bad side here. Our plan is to go back to Daytona in July and take advantage of the momentum we left there with back in February."  
-Austin Dillon 
Ryan Newman Drives the Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Top-10 Finish at Talladega Superspeedway
 

"I'm just happy for myself and the entire Caterpillar team to have been in front of the 'Big One' for a change. The start of our weekend saw us caught up in a practice wreck. It is what it is at a place like this. So many things happen here that are out of our control but we kept our primary engine and raced the back-up. Stage 1 did not go as planned for us but we managed to get back out front by Stage 2 to run in the top 10. My plan was to go when we could, but be smart about it and fortunately for us, we had luck on our side. We've been running well but haven't had much to show for it as of late so I'm happy that this Cat Racing team can leave here with a ninth-place finish."  
-Ryan Newman 

RCR PR

Steven B. Wilson

