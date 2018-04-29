Harvick Finishes Fourth at Talladega

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Paul Menard of Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-55):

● Kevin Harvick started first and finished ninth, scoring two bonus points.

● The No. 4 Busch Flannel Ford surrendered the lead on lap 13 for a fuel-only stop and returned to the track in 29th.

● Harvick advanced back up into the top-10 after the second group of cars came to pit road on lap 43.

● The No. 4 Ford came to pit road at the conclusion of the stage for multiple adjustments to correct a tight-off handling condition.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 56-110):

● Started 24th and finished fourth, earning seven bonus points.

● Harvick brought the Busch Flannel Ford to pit road for fuel only on lap 67.

● Harvick raced into the top-10 by lap 70 after the fuel-only stop and narrowly avoided a multicar incident on lap 72.

● The Busch Flannel Ford restarted eighth on lap 78 and dropped as far back as 20th before rallying late in the stage.

● Harvick brought the Busch Flannel Ford in at the end of the stage for tires, fuel and adjustments.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 111-188):

● Started fourth and finished fourth.

● Harvick got shuffled back to the 20th position early in the final stage but returned to the top-three by the caution on lap 129.

● The team brought the No. 4 Ford to pit road under caution on lap 130 for four tires and fuel.

● Harvick restarted ninth on lap 133 as the first car on four fresh tires after the stop.

● Crew chief Rodney Childers called the No. 4 to pit road under green on lap 145 for fuel only, and Harvick returned to the track in 18th.

● By the caution on lap 154, Harvick had raced the Busch Flannel Ford back up to the third position and chose to stay out on track.

● Harvick was racing in the second position when a 14-car accident occurred behind him on lap 166.

● The No. 4 Ford restarted second on lap 171 and raced single file until the white-flag lap, when he was shuffled to fourth.

Notes:

● Harvick scored his seventh top-five and eighth top-10 finish of 2018.

● It was his seventh top-five and 15th top-10 finish in 35 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega.

● Harvick finished ninth in Stage 1 to earn two bonus points and fourth in Stage 2 to earn an additional seven bonus points.

● Harvick started from the pole and led the first 12 laps to increase his laps-led total at Talladega to 214.

● Joey Logano won the GEICO 500 to score his 19th career Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his third at Talladega. His margin of victory over second-place Kurt Busch was .127 of a second.

● Ford took six of the top-10 finishing positions.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 29 laps.

● Twenty-two of the 40 drivers in the GEICO 500 finished on the lead lap.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Flannel Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a really good Busch Ford. We got the handling a lot better there after the first run of the race when it was pushing really bad and loose in the corners and through the tri-oval. They did a good job adjusting the car. The 41 pulled out sooner than I thought he would there, and we wound up getting hung out. All in all, it was a really good day. I am happy to finish the race. It is a good day for the guys. We can tweak on one finally rather than having to rebuild one.”

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on Sunday, May 6 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 beginning with a prerace show at 1:30 p.m.

