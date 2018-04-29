Joey Logano ended his 36-race winless streak in Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

This marked Logano's first victory since his encumbered win in April 30, 2017 at Richmond Raceway. Also, Sunday's win was Team Penske's 100th NASCAR victory.

"Man, it feels so good to be back in victory lane. There's no feeling like this. It's been quite the weekend and a long time coming. I don't have to worry about the playoffs anymore - we're in! - Logano said in victory lane.

Logano had brief challenge from Kurt Busch on the last lap, who pulled out of line and tried to catch Logano but had no drafting help to get by the Team Penske driver.

Kurt Busch finished second, Chase Elliott third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounding out the top 5.

Sunday's race was filled of wrecks to say the least.

Lap 72: Trevor Bayne was involved in a six car pileup on Lap 72. Bayne, who has been in the news as of late because of the changes coming to Roush Fenway Racing in the coming weeks. Due to Matt Kenseth taking over the NO. 6, Bayne will run a limited schedule in 2018. Also involved on the Lap 72 wreck was Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson.

“It stinks,” Bayne said. “You try to manage your highs and lows, though. We will move on and go to Dover next weekend. It is frustrating because Talladega is one of the ones you know you can win at, and we wanted to do that today.” - Bayne said after Sunday's wreck.

The Big One: What we've come to expect a tracks such as Daytona and Talladega, "The Big One," would occur late Sunday on afternoon. Jimmie Johnson would loose control of his car between turns three and four, thus "The Big One" was formed. Fourteen drivers total was involved in the incident. Notables included, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

Geico 500 Race Results

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 Winner: Paul Menard

Next Race: AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway at 2 p.m. Eastern on May 6 on Fox Sports 1.