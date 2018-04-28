Zynga Poker Ups Partnership With Go Fas Racing

Zynga Poker Adds Seven Races with Go Fas Racing Driver Matt DiBenedetto:

Go Fas Racing and Zynga, a leading social game developer, are proud to announce that Zynga Poker will be the primary sponsor for the No.32 Ford and Matt DiBenedetto for seven more races in the Monster Energy NASCAR 2018 season. The partnership will kick-off over All-Star Weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 19th with Zynga Poker proudly emblazoned on the No.32. Other races include Pocono (1), Daytona, Watkins Glen, Bristol, Las Vegas, and the season finale at Homestead.

A Sponsorship That Evolved From Social Media:



The No.32 team first caught the eye of Zynga in March of this year when Matt reached out to fans with a video asking for networking help to obtain a sponsor for the Cup Series race in Phoenix. The video quickly went viral with support from fans and other NASCAR drivers alike, and the team was able to compete in a fully sponsored racecar with Zynga Poker leading the way as the main partner. As Zynga familiarized itself with NASCAR and the team, both realized how great of a fit the partnership was.



"We are inspired by Matt's fans and excited to join the rally to keep No. 32 in the race," said Monty Kerr, senior vice president for Zynga Poker. "Over the past 10 years, Zynga Poker players have shown the same passion and enthusiasm so we're proud to partner with a team that loves their fans as much as we do."



Mason St. Hilaire, team manager for Go Fas Racing, is also very excited to grow the relationship with Zynga Poker.



"I know we say it a lot, but it really has been a lot of fun working with and getting to know the Zynga Poker team. Being able to put together a partnership just two days prior to the Phoenix race in March and to be able to turn it into what it has become today really speaks volumes for how perfect of a partnership this really is. With Zynga Poker's global audience, we're excited to engage a new generation of poker players and introduce them to NASCAR racing," said Hilaire.



A Mutually Beneficial Partnership, Starting With All-Star Weekend:



In addition to the car sponsorship, Zynga Poker and DiBenedetto are working together to create an integrated social campaign to support Matt in the race for the All-Star driver Fan Vote. Zynga Poker will host fan contests and giveaways on its social channels and create unique in-app assets to encourage player participation. DiBenedetto nearly won the fan-vote last year after coming in second place, and Go Fas Racing looks forward to working with the folks at Zynga to pull off a win this year.



Voting has already begun and will continue until All-Star race day on May 19th . Fans can cast one vote for Matt each day on the NASCAR website here: www.nascar.com/fanvote. Sharing votes on Twitter and Facebook count for double votes, so use the following hashtags to show us your support: #ZyngaXMatt and #AllStarDiBurrito

Go Green Racing PR