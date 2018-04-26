Kevin Harvick Busch Beer Goes Flannel at Talladega

Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Beer Ford Fusion will have a fresh, new outdoors-inspired look this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway – completely covered in flannel, the unofficial uniform of the true outdoor enthusiast.

Busch Beer has embodied the spirit of the Great Outdoors since its inception in 1955. This weekend at Talladega, Busch will continue to honor its deep roots and celebrate those who are passionate about outdoor pursuits, in concert with the latest Busch Beer advertising campaign. The campaign features the “Busch Guy” in the outdoors, sporting his red-plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans – the inspiration for the livery of the No. 4 Ford Fusion.

When Harvick and the No. 4 Busch Beer team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) roll into Talladega for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500, the team will be draped in the red-checkered fabric. Harvick’s Busch Beer firesuit, the crew’s shirts, the fan display and even the paint scheme of the No. 4 Busch Beer Ford will all feature flannel.

In addition, the Busch Guy, decked out in flannel, will be on hand throughout the weekend to assist in the presentation of the Busch Pole Award Saturday afternoon, as well as to cheer on the Busch Flannel team to victory Sunday.

While Busch Beer has Talladega covered in the red-checkered fabric, its driver Harvick will be trying to score a black-and-white checkered flag during the race to add to his checkered collection.

Harvick has been a regular in victory lane by scoring three Cup Series wins through the first nine races of the 2018 season. He scored the three wins in consecutive weeks at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway near Phoenix. He’s also led a series-best 528 laps and ranks second with six top-five finishes.

The Bakersfield, California, native will be looking to score his fourth win of the season this weekend at a track where he has visited victory lane in the past.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s lone Cup Series win at Talladega came in April 2010, when he started fourth and beat runner-up Jamie McMurray by .011 of a second – the 15th-closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

While Harvick has one win at Talladega, it has also proven to be a challenge for the team in recent years. He has scored four top-10 finishes in his last eight races there, and it remains one of only two racetracks where he has not scored a top-five finish since joining SHR at the beginning of 2014. Kentucky Speedway in Sparta is the other.

Heading into this weekend, the No. 4 team ranks fourth in the championship standings with 324 points, 91 behind series leader Kyle Busch. That number is significant considering Harvick and Busch have finished 1-2 in three of the first nine races this year and have scored three wins apiece. Busch holds the advantage in playoff points with 17, five more than Harvick’s 12 due to a post-race penalty at Las Vegas that cost him his five playoff points for that win.

This weekend at Talladega, Harvick will be looking to score his fourth Cup Series win of the season and his first for flannel-wearing, Busch Beer-drinking, outdoor enthusiasts.

The best outdoor pursuit this weekend will be Harvick driving his No. 4 Busch Beer Flannel Ford to victory lane.

