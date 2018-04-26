Joey Gase Heads to Talladega to Pull Double Duty

Joey Gase and Go Green Racing will head down to Sweet Home Alabama for the Sparks Energy 300. This will be the only trip the NASCAR XFINITY Series makes to Talladega during the 2018 campaign. After a solid weekend in Richmond, the team looks to continue to improve and build on a their success.



This weekend Gase will also be pulling double duty, piloting the #00 for Star-Com Racing in Sunday's GEICO 500. This will be Gase's 3rd start in the Cup Series, and his 5th start in the XFINITY Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gase got his best career finish here, finishing 5th in the XFINITY Series back in 2015. "It's always exciting coming to the Superspeedway's," said Gase. "It gives smaller teams like ourselves a better chance to get a great finish, and even compete for a win. We had a top 10 car down in Daytona, but unfortunately got caught in the big one during the first of many overtime attempts. We're hoping to have a clean race this weekend, and stay away from the big one and get us a solid finish."



This weekend Go Green Racing has partnered with the Alabama Organ Center, and the Sparks Energy / Alabama Organ Center #35 Chevrolet will be sporting the Donate Life Alabama logo on the hood. However, on the trunk, you will find a picture of a special honoree. Sadie RaeLynn Stewart was fast asleep when her families home caught fire. A few days later, due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Sadie tragically lost her life at the age of 4. "I'm very honored to have Sadie's picture on the car this weekend, and I'm really looking forward to meeting her family. It's always special when we get to honor a hero and raise awareness for organ donation."



Track activity will begin tomorrow at 11:35am ET with NASCAR XFINITY Series first practice. Then the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be on track at 12:35pm ET for their first practice session. Live coverage of practice all practice sessions can be seen on FS1.

Joey Gase PR