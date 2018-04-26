FanDuel Launches New NASCAR Fantasy Product

Today, FanDuel announced a new fantasy product bringing the thrill and passion of NASCAR to the world of daily fantasy sports. FanDuel Fantasy NASCAR will launch on FanDuel.com and on the FanDuel app just in time for the iconic GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29 at Talladega SuperSpeedway.

This marks FanDuel’s entrance into the world of auto racing with its first ever NASCAR Free Play Series where sports fans can compete for $25,000 in prizes, including a VIP Trip to Daytona. For more details on FanDuel’s NASCAR product visit www.fanduel.com/daytona.

“We are a company powered by sports fans with products powered for sports fans,” said Nik Bonaddio, Head of Product, FanDuel. “Our fans wanted us to develop a NASCAR product and we listened. Our new NASCAR game gives users a brand new sport to play when visiting our site, further making FanDuel a true year-round sports destination.”

In FanDuel Fantasy NASCAR, players will select five drivers prior to the start of each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race. In typical daily fantasy fashion, each driver will be assigned a monetary value and users will have to select five drivers that fit under a salary cap.

Additional scoring information:

Each Lap Completed: +0.10 FP

Each Lap Led: +0.10 FP

Place Differential: +/- 1 FP (Start position - Finish Position)

Finishing Position: 43 points to 1st, 40 to 2nd, 39 to 3rd, 38 to 4th, etc...

For advice on team selection, numberFire, FanDuel’s next generation sports analytics platform, will provide a series of strategy-focused articles in a special numberFire Strategy Center featured on the FanDuel NASCAR page.

FanDuel PR