Smithfield Celebrates Grilling Heros With Launch of "Heros of the Grill" Contest

Smithfield® is celebrating grilling heroes and inspiring everyone to get grilling with fresh pork this summer with the launch of the “Hero of the Grill” contest. Fans can visit www.SmithfieldGetGrilling.com from now through Sept. 3, 2018 to share the story of the person who inspires them at the grill for a chance to win $5,000 for their nominee. In addition to the grand prize and daily instant win games, the first 10,000 nominees will get the chance to have their name featured on a specialty paint scheme on the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion that Aric Almirola will pilot at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22, 2018.



“Whether it’s your mom, dad, best friend or neighbor, everyone has that one grilling hero who inspires them. Mine are my two friends Jefferson Hodges and Conor Shinnick, they both love to man the grill and most things they grill are excellent,” said Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. “Getting everyone to gather around the grill and spend time together is one of my favorite summer pastimes, and Smithfield makes it so easy with all of the great fresh pork products they have to offer.”



The “Hero of the Grill” contest is part of Smithfield’s second annual “Get Grilling America” campaign, which encourages people of all skill levels to fire up their grills and showcases the ease, convenience, and versatility of grilling with Smithfield Fresh Pork. In addition to entering the contest, consumers can visit the Smithfield “Get Grilling America” microsite at www.SmithfieldGetGrilling.com to bring out their inner grill master with expert tips and recipe videos from Smithfield’s championship pitmasters: Tuffy Stone, Melissa Cookston, Chris Lilly, Darren Warth, Sterling Ball, and Ernest Servantes. Fans can check daily to view a featured video, recipe or tip, then answer a question for a chance to instantly win grilling accessories, cookbooks, tool sets and more.



“My number one tip when it comes to grilling or smoking is that you’ve got to start with high-quality cuts of meat,” said five-time World Champion pitmaster Tuffy Stone. “Whether I’m participating in a competition or hosting a backyard barbecue, Smithfield Fresh Pork is my go-to because it’s simply the best quality you can get.”



“There’s something really special about the moment when your grilling hero passes the tongs to you,” said Taylor Davis, associate brand manager of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods. “We’re excited to not only celebrate those grilling heroes, but to make everyone the hero of their own grill by providing all of the essentials – from our pitmaster pro tips to high-quality fresh pork cuts.”



Smithfield offers convenient and versatile fresh pork products that allow consumers to cut down on time, without skimping on quality or flavor. In addition to easy-to-grill cuts like fresh pork chops and loin filets which can be grilled whole, sliced or cubed for faster cooking time, Smithfield has several pre-seasoned, ready-to-grill products in a variety of cuts and flavors such as Roasted Garlic & Cracked Black Pepper, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Slow Smoked Mesquite. Smithfield also offers regionally inspired and pitmaster-perfected Smithfield Dry Seasoned Ribs, which are available in Memphis, Kansas City and Carolina BBQ Seasoned flavors, and Smithfield Dry Seasoned Fresh Pork Chops in four delicious varieties: Roasted Garlic & Herb, Hickory Smoked Brown Sugar, Original Recipe, and Steakhouse Seasoned.



Grilling fans also have the chance to meet-and-greet with Smithfield’s championship pitmaster partners as they tour coast-to-coast, demonstrating their award-winning fresh pork recipes at barbecue competitions and events via the 2018 Smithfield “Get Grilling America” mobile tour. The mobile tour will make stops at Norman Music Festival (Norman, Okla., 4/28), Reno River Festival (Reno, Nev., 5/12 - 5/13), Festival of the Arts (Grand Rapids, Mich., 6/1 - 6/3), Summerfest (Milwaukee, Wis., 6/28 - 7/1), Fair St. Louis (St. Louis, Mo. 7/4 - 7/7), Taste of Buffalo (Buffalo, N.Y., 7/7 - 7/8), Milwaukee Air Show (Milwaukee, Wis., 7/21 - 7/22), and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue (Kansas City, Kan., 9/14 - 9/15). For more recipe inspiration and to enter the “Hero of the Grill” contest, visit www.SmithfieldGetGrilling.com.



Smithfield PR