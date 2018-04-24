McDowell Has a Streak He Wants to Break at Talladega

McDowell on Talladega

"Talladega is a race that we circle. David Ragan won there with Front Row Motorsports a few years back, with David Gilliland pushing. So, there’s a lot of pressure going to Talladega. I would love to tell you that that’s a great racetrack for me. But, for whatever reason, I miss all the wrecks at Daytona and I’m in every single one at Talladega. I’m hoping to break that streak because the last few years have been rough there. There’s great opportunity to be up front and steal some stage points, maybe put yourself in position to win a race and get a playoff spot for our Love's Travel Stops team.



"As far as working with a teammate, at Talladega you can be a little more strategic. At Daytona it’s harder because there we were three-wide for a long time, and the leaders were moving lanes. You’re so stacked up, it’s hard to get out of a lane and get into another one. But at Talladega, you can still work your way to the top, get hooked up with a few people, get coordinated. It just feels like you have a little bit more space and a little bit more opportunity to get organized."



McDowell Talladega Stats

14 starts, 1 top-15, 2 top-20s

Best finish: 15th

FRM PR