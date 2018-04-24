Bad Boy Mowers to Race with Ragan at Talladega

Bad Boy Mowers will partner with David Ragan at one of NASCAR’s baddest tracks, joining the No. 38 team at Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The partnership will be the first for the zero-turn mower manufacturer and the 2013 Talladega race winner.



The Batesville, Ark.-based company specializes in zero-turn radius lawn mowers and other commercial and residential lawn care equipment. Launched in 2002, Bad Boy Mowers now offers a full line of equipment built in its Ozark Mountain headquarters and shipped to retailers nationwide in its own fleet of haulers.



“Bad Boy Mowers is the perfect partner to bring on board with our No. 38 team,” Ragan said. “They’re an American business success story with a great product made in the U.S.A. We’re excited to have them for one of our favorite races of the year where we always have fast Fords. The Bad Boy Mowers Ford looks pretty sharp now, and I think it would look even better with confetti on it.”



Ragan knows where Victory Lane is at Talladega Superspeedway. He earned a dramatic win at the 2.66-mile oval in the 2013 Geico 500 – the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory for Front Row Motorsports and Ragan’s second Cup career win. In addition to the win, he has four top-five and nine top-10 finishes at Talladega.



“We are proud to partner with David Ragan and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team, an already proven winning combination at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Bad Boy Mowers’ Bill Hurst. “This weekend we are excited that the No. 38 Ford will sport a new design for us and our new Bad Boy Mowers logo on the hood. Good luck to the team and go mow them down, David.”



The Geico 500 is scheduled to air live on FOX, with covering beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.



FRM PR