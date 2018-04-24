Matt Kenseth, pushed out of the Monster Energy Cup Series last year by a lack of sponsorship, will return this season on a limited schedule.

The 2003 champion will make wave with his former team Roush Fenway Racing with his first race of the season scheduled for May 12 at Kansas Speedway, sources say. He will share the NO. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne, the teams full-time driver since 2015. Jordan Bianchi, who first broke the news said Matt Kenseth would be the primary driver.

Roush Fenway has scheduled what they call as a "Major NASCAR Partner Announcement" involving the team on Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Kenseth nor Roush Fenway Racing has yet to comment on the news.

Kenseth, began his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series career with Roush Fenway Racing driving full-time from 2000 through 2012. During his time with Roush, Kenseth scored 24 out of his 29 wins, including the 2009 and 2012 Daytona 500.

Moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013, Kenseth won seven races in his first year with the team and a total of 15 in five years.

Gibbs announced in 2017 that the rising phenom, Erik Jones would take over the NO. 20 Toyota from Kenseth.

Kenseth's most recent victory comes last November at Phoenix International Raceway, ending his second-longest winningest streak of his career.