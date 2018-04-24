Report: Matt Kenseth to return to NASCAR competition Featured

24 Apr 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
4 times
Getty Images for NASCAR Getty Images for NASCAR

Matt Kenseth, pushed out of the Monster Energy Cup Series last year by a lack of sponsorship, will return this season on a limited schedule. 

The 2003 champion will make wave with his former team Roush Fenway Racing with his first race of the season scheduled for May 12 at Kansas Speedway, sources say. He will share the NO. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne, the teams full-time driver since 2015. Jordan Bianchi, who first broke the news said Matt Kenseth would be the primary driver. 

Roush Fenway has scheduled what they call as a "Major NASCAR Partner Announcement" involving the team on Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. 

Kenseth nor Roush Fenway Racing has yet to comment on the news. 

Kenseth, began his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series career with Roush Fenway Racing driving full-time from 2000 through 2012. During his time with Roush, Kenseth scored 24 out of his 29 wins, including the 2009 and 2012 Daytona 500.

Moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013, Kenseth won seven races in his first year with the team and a total of 15 in five years. 

Gibbs announced in 2017 that the rising phenom, Erik Jones would take over the NO. 20 Toyota from Kenseth. 

Kenseth's most recent victory comes last November at Phoenix International Raceway, ending his second-longest winningest streak of his career. 

 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Matthew Jackson

Hi, my name is Matthew I'm 18 from Charlotte, NC. Racing has been something that has interested me my whole life. As a kid my dad would always take me to each of the Charlotte races and the adrenaline you get watching NASCAR's best drivers go around is one like no other. My goal as a writer is to give you the best information possible. 

Latest from Matthew Jackson

More in this category: « Ty Dillon Regains Momentum With Top-20 Run at Richmond
back to top