Menard To Start 20th At Richmond

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Menards/Quaker State Ford will start 20thin Saturday night’s 400-lapper at Richmond Raceway.



Menard earned that spot by advancing through the first round of qualifying with a lap at 123.164 miles per hour. In the second round, he ran a lap at 122.510 mph, securing his spot on the outside of the 10throw.



Team co-owner Eddie Wood pointed out that the Menards team focused on a set up for racing conditions during Friday’s practice sessions, and didn’t make a mock qualifying run.



Menard was 14thfastest in the opening practice session with a best lap at 119.893 mph. He was 24thin Happy Hour with a best lap at 119.011 mph.



“We won’t be back on track until the race starts Saturday night, so the priority on a weekend like this is getting the car tuned for the race,” Wood said.”



Saturday’s 400-lap race is scheduled to start just after 6:30 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX.

WBR PR