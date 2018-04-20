The Dale Jr. Foundation Joins Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation for Library Makeover

The Dale Jr. Foundation, in conjunction with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and the Heart of America Foundation, celebrated the grand opening of the brand-new LaSalle-Backus Educational Campus Library in Washington, D.C. today. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who co-founded TDJF in 2007 with his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, attended the celebratory event.

The trio of foundations combined to transform the former library into a new learning center, complete with updated paint schemes and décor, 350 new books, new technology and new furniture to aid in the education of students in the area. It’s a continuation of LBEC’s commitment to literacy. LBEC has worked long and hard to improve literacy through the 2017-18 Redskins Read Program, an incentive-based reading program that helps teachers expand on current curriculum for fourth- and fifth-grade students and increase reading scores.

“The only way to be productive is to be positive,” the 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver—and lifelong Washington Redskins fan- said prior to the event. “Reading is a great escape. Diving into a good book can transport you out of your circumstances and into a whole other world where anything is possible, and that is what this project is all about.”

TDJF, whose mission is to give underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals, provided support for the project, which injects technology, color and innovation into the structure.

Numerous volunteers were on hand, including Earnhardt Jr., and several Washington Redskins players, and assembled custom Redskins-themed furniture, stocked bookshelves and helped decorate the space prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Dale is a longtime Redskins fan and our Foundation is dedicated to providing hope to disadvantaged youth – so this was a perfect way for us to fulfill our mission while partnering with a team that is near and dear to Dale’s heart,” said Emily DiNunzio, development director for The Dale Jr. Foundation.

Students also participated in a Book Celebration and selected four books for their home libraries.

