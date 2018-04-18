Rohlik Joins Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing announced today that it has hired Jessica Rohlik to serve as the Senior Director of Communications for the organization and the No. 95 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team.

In her role, Rohlik will oversee external communications and social media efforts for the team, work with media and sponsor partners, as well as work with veteran driver Kasey Kahne.

“We’re extremely pleased to have someone of Jess’ caliber join us here,” Jeremy Lange, VP/General Manager of LFR stated. “Her success in this industry over the years, and her knowledge of the NASCAR garage, will help raise the level of media relations for Kasey (Kahne), the team and our partners.”

Rohlik brings more than 15 years of motorsports experience to the team, having most recently spent the past eight seasons working with 2003 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth. The Cleveland, Ohio native has been involved in the sport for 16 years and has been a part of more than 25 wins across NASCAR’s top-three series, including the 2012 Daytona 500 Championship. In addition to working alongside Kenseth, Rohlik has worked with drivers Ricky Rudd, David Gilliland, Travis Kvapil and Jamie McMurray during her time in NASCAR.

“From the moment I spoke with Bob (Leavine) and the rest of the group at LFR, I knew this was going to be a good fit,” Rohlik said. “It definitely is a family atmosphere here, but they also have the same drive, competitiveness, and desire to win as larger organizations. I’m excited to get started and be a part of this incredible organization.”

The Miami University graduate was recently awarded the 2017 Ken Patterson Helping Hands Award by the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), and honor which was voted on by members of the NMPA.

Rohlik will begin her position immediately with the team traveling to this weekend’s event at Richmond Raceway.

LFR PR