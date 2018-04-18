XYO Network Partners with Joe Gibbs Racing as Primary Sponsor For Two MENCS and Six Xfinity Series' Races

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that XYO Network will sponsor Erik Jones for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and Brandon Jones for six races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

XYO Network (www.xyo.network) provides an efficient and foolproof way to deliver trustworthy location data through cryptolocation technology that protects privacy while providing greater accuracy. With a platform of over one million beacon devices already in circulation, the blockchain technology can jump from the online realm into the real world with precise physical coordinates.

“We are in a race to build the future and bring blockchain technology to the real world through practical applications that will become the foundation of smart cities across the world,” said XYO Network co-founder Markus Levin. “A partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing provides a tremendous platform for sharing the exciting technology we offer.”

XYO Network is the next generation of GPS functionality that will serve as an Internet of Things (IoT) backbone for smart cities of the future. It can power everything from automated parking payments to traffic flow optimization, self-driving cars, airline luggage tracking, e-commerce, and many additional applications. It can even extend beyond the Earth to vehicle location services on the Moon or even Mars.

XYO Network will be the primary sponsor for Erik Jones and the No. 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team for two races at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29 and Dover International Speedway on May 6. In addition, it will serve as the primary sponsor for Brandon Jones on the No. 19 Xfinity Series team for six races including Talladega on April 28, Dover on May 5, Pocono on June 2, Michigan on June 9, Iowa on June 17, and New Hampshire on July 21.

“We’re excited to partner with XYO Network and join them in the race to bring blockchain technology to real world application through their advanced location services,” said Coy Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Much like us in racing, their technology is about staying ahead of the competition with speed and precision.”

JGR PR