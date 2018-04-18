Food Lion Partners with Richard Petty Motorsports in Richmond

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Food Lion will be the primary sponsor of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team during this weekend's race weekend at the Richmond Raceway. Eckrich, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and deli meats, will also be a partner of Wallace Jr. and the team at Richmond.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., operates more than 1,000 grocery stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States, including Virginia, and serves nearly 10 million customers every week. Food Lion provides the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, committed to affordability, freshness, and the towns and cities it serves.



Recognized for its great taste and supreme quality and craftsmanship, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



"This partnership between Eckrich and Food Lion is perfect for race fans," said Wallace Jr. "If you live in the Southeast, you know all about Food Lion and all their great food and service, and Eckrich makes great sausage for tailgating. Fans can go to Food Lion, get some Eckrich for the grill, and come root for us at the track or during their homegating parties."



The Richmond 400 at Richmond Raceway is scheduled for this Saturday night, April 21 The race will be televised live on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.

RPM PR