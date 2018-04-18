McDowell Says Richmond 'Produces Some of the Best Racing We See'

18 Apr 2018
McDowell Says Richmond 'Produces Some of the Best Racing We See'

McDowell on Richmond

"We're excited for Richmond because it's another track where Front Row Motorsports runs well, so we're looking forward to getting our K-LOVE Ford on track and see what we can do. With the reconfiguration, it drives more like a mile-and-a-half than it does a short track. But I believe it produces some of the best racing that we see. A lot of that has to do with tire fall-off, so you have to manage your tires well.

"You get long green-flag runs there, over 100 laps. You lose so much drive off the corner, that it creates good racing and great opportunity, and the track gets two- and three-wide. Richmond’s about being disciplined, taking care of your tires, and you’ve got to be really smart there."

McDowell Richmond Stats
14 starts, 1 top-15, 3 top-20s
Best finish: 12th 

FRM PR

Steven B. Wilson

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

