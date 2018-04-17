GBR, Kennington Rally for 27th-Place Bristol Finish

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) and driver D.J. Kennington rallied from an early accident to place 27th in an attrition-filled Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the second half of which was contested Monday following a Sunday start due to inclement weather.



Kennington was caught in a multi-car accident, the first of five throughout the 500-lap event, on the fourth lap of the race. The No. 96 Toyota Camry sustained heavy body damage, but nothing irreparable; fighting tire rubs and handling issues as a result of the initial damage, Kennington would go on to complete 482 laps.



"I think when we got in that wreck early, it bent something and we just couldn't get the handling back," said Kennington. "We fought (handling) all day. But it was a decent day. We brought the thing home almost in one piece."



GBR and Kennington carried the logo of Saskatchewan's Humboldt Broncos, the junior hockey team recently involved in an auto accident that claimed the lives of 16 players, coaches and team members. The hood featuring the logo will soon be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the organization.



"This weekend was bittersweet," said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner. "It was great having D.J. in the car to continue the growth of our program. We were also able to bring awareness to the Humboldt Broncos. We're grateful to pay tribute to those lost in the accident. We'll be auctioning off the hood, what's left of it, and all proceeds will go to the Humboldt team."



Visit Facebook.com/ GauntBrothersRacing for more details on the auction.

GBR PR