StarCom Racing Teams Up with Joey Gase and Sparks Energy to Tackle Talladega

StarCom Racing teams up with Joey Gase and Sparks Energy, Inc. to tackle Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 29 for the Geico 500.



"I'm very excited to be pulling double duty in Talladega again and can't thank everyone at StarCom Racing enough for the opportunity to represent Sparks Energy. The spring Talladega race weekend is a HUGE weekend for my great friends at Sparks Energy. They bring in hundreds of folks to the Sparks Energy 300 to say thank you to all of their employees, customers, families and friends," said Joey Gase. "Talladega has been very good to me in the past and I currently have my best finishes there, both in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series of 21st and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series of 5th. I can't wait for the race weekend to start.”



Sparks Energy, a partner of Gase’s since 2016 and title sponsor of the Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity Race at Talladega, was founded in 2007 to address a growing need by both Investor Owned Utilities and Electric Co-ops for a quality workforce to perform storm response and energy restoration services. Similar to StarCom Racings parent company, StarCom Fiber, Sparks Energy is a family owned and operated business with a love for the sport of NASCAR.



"I'm delighted to have Joey Gase in our car for Talladega. I've worked with him in the past, and he does a nice job," said Derrike Cope, StarCom Racing Team manager and former Daytona 500 Champion. “We’re excited to showcase Sparks Energy on the 00 Chevy Camaro as well."



To learn more about Sparks Inc. and Joey Gase visit www.sparksinc.com and follow Joey on Twitter @JoeyGaseRacing & on Facebook at @JoeyGaseRacing.



StarCom Racing PR