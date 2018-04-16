RCR Post Race Report - Food City 500

"I know we were better than a 15th-place finish, but the scoreboard doesn't show it today. We stayed out to try and save an extra set of tires and it ended up being a long run, so we corded our left front tire and went a lap down. You just can never predict when a long run will happen at Bristol Motor Speedway. There were not enough laps after that to earn our lap back. It's a shame because the No. 3 Realtree Camaro ZL1 was fast today. We ran a lot of the race in the top-five and posted some of the fastest times during the race. We were fast on restarts, and I'm proud of that. I hope all fans enjoyed seeing the new Realtree fishing pattern on the track."

-Austin Dillon