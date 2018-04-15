MENCS: Rain postpones Food City 500

NASCAR's hope of completing the remainder of Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has came to an end.

Sunday's race was delayed by rain before the start and delayed three different times for the inclement weather. When the third delay came shortly after 5 p.m. ET, NASCAR would make the decision to come back Monday afternoon for the completion.

Kyle Larson was the race leader when the third delay came at lap 204 of 500. Per NASCAR rulebook, in order for a race to be called Stage 1 & Stage 2 must be completed. The end of the second stage at Bristol Motor Speedway is lap 250, meaning we needed 46 more laps for the race to be official.

The first 204 laps have been intense to say the least. Michael McDowell crashed early in Stage 1 and took out Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr. on lap 3. Near the completion of Stage 1, race leader Ryan Blaney got caught up in trouble as he was the bystander of a occurring wreck ahead of the Team Penske driver. This crash would end Blaney's day and give teammate Brad Keselowski the win in Stage 1.

The completion of the Food City 500 can be seen Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.