Roush Fenway Racing to hold Special ‘Homecoming’ Fan Day on May 24

Roush Fenway Racing will host a special ‘Homecoming’ edition of its Fan Appreciation Day on May 24 at Roush’s World Headquarters in Concord, N.C.

Jack Roush, some very special guests and the current Roush Fenway stable of drivers will all be on hand for autograph sessions and other special activities.

SiriusXM NASCAR radio will once again broadcast live from the event, which will also feature an array of partner activity, classic and current show cars, a fan photo booth, food trucks, live music and fun for all.

Roush Fenway will invite fans to take part in a special group ‘Homecoming’ photo at 12 noon around the iconic Roush Fenway Fountain with Jack Roush, his drivers and very special invited guests.

More info coming soon!

RFR PR