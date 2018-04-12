PlanBSales.com and Fans to Sponsor Matt DiBenedetto, Go Fas Racing at Kansas in October

PlanBSales.com, the leading provider of NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar and other diecast cars, is teaming with Go FAS Racing, and driver Matt DiBenedetto with sponsorship for the Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, October 21.



In a rare opportunity fans can get not only get their name on the race car, but also on the matching 1:24 scale diecast car that will be produced by Lionel.



“We have loved our past sponsorships in NASCAR and the relationships we have with Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.” said Brent Powell, owner of PlanBSales.com. “The interaction our customers and fans have with the sport is amazing to watch and this is another opportunity for fans to have a unique connection to Matt DiBenedetto and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”



For $100 fans will have their name on the PlanBSales.com Pink Ford Fusion that will be driven by Matt DiBenedetto in Kansas. Other options are also available. Names on cars have been done in the past, with this opportunity those who participate will also receive a 1:24 scale diecast car with their name on it: the souvenir of a lifetime.



“We are so excited to welcome PlanBSales.com to our team,” said Mason St. Hilaire, general manager of Go FAS Racing. “We all know Matt loves to interact with the fans and this is a great chance for not only that interaction but a collectable to commemorate the moment. As a sport we look for ways to connect with our fans and this is a great way.”



Fans wishing to have their name on the car can simply go to www.PlanBSales.com and type “DiBenedetto Kansas” in the search window for the various options.



Plan B Sales is a leading provider of NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar and other diecast cars as well as apparel and collectables.



PlanBSales PR