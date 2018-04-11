Hendrick Motorsports statement

Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the penalty announced today by NASCAR stemming from an unintentional support bracket failure at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kenny Francis, 48, has been named interim crew chief of the No. 9 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver Chase Elliott for the April 15 event at Bristol Motor Speedway and the April 21 event at Richmond Raceway. The Jacksonville, Florida, native, who was Elliott’s crew chief for five points races in 2015 and one in 2017, currently serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ vehicle technical director and has 17 wins, 75 top-five finishes and 149 top-10s as a Cup Series crew chief.

Hendrick Motorsports PR